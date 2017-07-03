Diana Lynn Tolley Fagans

Survivors in addition to her father include her son, Chris Pickering of Johnson City; four sisters, Delaine Sanders of Erwin, Debbie Grindstaff, Stephanie Tolley and Sandra Kinley all of Johnson City; her granddaughter, Macayla Pickering of Dayton, TN; also several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for Diana will be conducted at 2:30 PM Wednesday, July 5, 2017 in the McKinley Memorial Bible Church with Pastor Lenny Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City Wednesday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM then go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245