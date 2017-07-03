Charles “Charlie” Lee Hodges

Mr. Hodges retired from Roadrunner as an assistant manager. He attended Praise and Truth Church, Johnson City, Charles was known for his big heart and bright smile and would help anyone. He loved his family and enjoyed working in the yard when he was able. He also loved going to church and the fellowship dinners. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his father, Charles is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Ashley Ann Hodges; grandparents, Hurbert and Ella Barham; aunt, Betty Barham; uncle, Bill Hodges.

Survivors include his mother, Barbara Hodges Mays; step-father, Bob Mays; sister, Lisa Kay Hughes and husband Boyd; brothers, Dennis Lee Hodges and wife Shelia, Timothy Lee Hodges and wife Lindsey; his very best friend, his dog Andrew; special friend, Peggy Madison; special niece, Hannah; great nieces, MecKenna and Mallorie. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The graveside service for Mr. Hodges will be conducted at 2:30 P.M. Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Johnson City with Pastor Dewey Ward officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. at Appalachian Funeral Home. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

