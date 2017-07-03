Anna Lee Peterson

She was a daughter of the late Fred and Eileen Bennett Carver. Anna attended Bailey Brethren Church, enjoyed her flowers, birds, and had a deep love for her family.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 8:00PM in the chapel of Henline - Hughes Funeral Home with Reed Bagby officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Interment will be Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 1:00PM at Hughes Cemetery (Peterson Rd.)

