logo

no avatar

Anna Lee Peterson

• Updated Today at 2:58 PM

ERWIN - Anna Lee Peterson, age 73 of Erwin, TN went home to be with the Lord on July 2, 2017.

She was a daughter of the late Fred and Eileen Bennett Carver. Anna attended Bailey Brethren Church, enjoyed her flowers, birds, and had a deep love for her family.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 8:00PM in the chapel of Henline - Hughes Funeral Home with Reed Bagby officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Interment will be Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 1:00PM at Hughes Cemetery (Peterson Rd.)

Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Peterson Family.