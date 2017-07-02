Rev. Gene E. Wilcox

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Shirley Wilcox of Panama City,FL. He has 4 children: Doug Wilcox of Panama City, FL; Jan Soper and husband David of Panama City, FL; Pam Dugger and her husband Phil of Limestone, TN and Greg Wilcox of Telford, TN. He has 1 sister, Carol Baker and husband Fred of Frostproof, FL and 1 brother, Orren Wilcox of Greenville, IL. He has 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Rev. Wilcox served in the US Air Force immediately after high school. He retired from Parker Hannifin in Greeneville, TN and after retirement worked for Greene County Skills as a Transportation Specialist for 11 years.

Rev. Wilcox was an ordained minister for many years until God called him to pastor Oakdale Union Church in Limestone, TN, which he did faithfully for 28 years.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 5 from 4-7 pm at Jeffers Funeral Service at Afton, TN. The funeral service will be on Thursday July 6 at 11:00 am

at Jeffers Funeral Chapel Afton, TN followed by burial in the cemetery at New Salem Baptist Church in Limestone, TN. Greene County Honor Guard will conduct the military graveside service.

