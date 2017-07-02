Ralph D. Jones

Ralph was born on July 23, 1924 in Avery County, NC. He grew up in Elizabethton, TN and in his early years worked at American Bemberg Corporation in the accounting department. In 1949, he began employment with Hardware Mutual which later became Sentry Insurance. He married Lois Grogan of Ashe County, NC in 1950 and established a successful business in Johnson City that continued until his retirement in 1990.

Ralph was an active member of Central Baptist Church and a faithful participant of the William Rigell Sunday School class until his illness prevented him from regular attendance.

He was very active in the JC Lions Club, joining the organization in 1954. He served as president of the club in 1961 and was instrumental in forming the JC Lioness club and establishing the Lions Club Little League field. One of his proudest accomplishments was in 1977 when he assisted in the founding of the Ties for the Blind Foundation. For this, he was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellow award that same year. In 2004, he was recognized for his 50 years of service with the Lions Club and declared a lifetime member.

After Ralph’s retirement from Sentry Insurance, he was co-owner of T & D Antiques with antique booths located in Johnson City, Jonesborough, and Elizabethton.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, William Hugh Jones and Bina Reece Jones of Avery County, NC. He had also outlived his three brothers and one sister: Boyd O. Jones of Morristown, and Lawrence W. Jones, James D. Jones, and Lucille Jones Treadway of Elizabethton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Lois Grogan Jones, and their children: Teresa Pierce (husband Gary) of Lilburn, GA, Keith D. Jones (wife Karon) of Bluff City, Cinda Krecker (husband William) of Batesburg, SC, and William R. Jones (wife Mary) of Johnson City. He has nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews and one sister-in-law, Madeline Arnold Jones.

The family wishes to express their love and appreciation to Connie LaMore and Janet Reed for their dedication and care for Ralph during his final years.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:30 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Central Baptist Church with Dr. David Crocker officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:30 pm Wednesday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park.

Active pallbearers will be his grandsons: Scott Pierce, David Pierce, Michael Jones, Brian Gillespie, Aaron Gillespie, Derek Masquelier, and Cody Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the William Rigell Sunday School class from Central Baptist Church and the Johnson City Lions Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Central Baptist Church or the Johnson City Lions Club.

Condolences may be sent to the Jones family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821