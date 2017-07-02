Linda French Stout

Born May 8, 1945 in Unicoi County and was a daughter of the late June Anna Love and Carl French Sr... Linda was an LPN, deeply caring for her patients until her retirement. She was a member of Westerly Heights Baptist Church, where her husband, Jim “Butch” Stout is the Pastor. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Love and a sister, Pamela Reightler.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Angie Adams and husband, Robbie of Jonesborough; a son, Bobby Stout and wife, Barbara of Johnson City; her grandchildren, Kacie Harris and husband, Jeffrey of Chuckey and Like Adams of Jonesborough; a sister, Elizabeth Potts of Talking Rock, Georgia; three nieces; also her sweet companion dog, Cooper.

The family respectfully requests your presence at a Memorial Service 8:00 PM Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Westerly Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Jack Dyke and Rev. Bill Brown officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 6:00 PM until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Westerly Heights Baptist Church, 628 N. Center Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Stout family. 423-928-2245