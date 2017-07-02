Donna Mae Stone

Donna was of the Baptist Faith and was a native of Camp Lejeune, N.C. and had been a resident of Johnson City, TN.

She was the daughter of the late Aubrey and Anne Haynes. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by a sister Charlotte Melgoza.

Those left to cherish her memory include her beloved husband of 23 years, Michael Stone of the home, Sons: Christopher Manny and his wife Mikey of Wisconsin and Robert Manny of Florida, Daughter: Julie Henning of Bristol, Granddaughter: Taliyah Manny of Florida, Mother and Father In Law: Willie and Jenny Stone of Jonesborough, Sister: Liz Moody of Limestone, Brothers in Law: Phillip Stone of Johnson City, Kevin Stone and wife Holly of Kingsport, Jason Stone and wife Lisa of Limestone, Sister in Law: Lisa Stone Hayes and husband Duane of Limestone and several Nieces and Nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at East Tennessee Funeral Home Chapel 2630 Highway 75 Blountville, TN. 37617 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm, Service following with Pastor Chris Brown Officiating and Committal Service immediately to follow. Pallbearers: Duane Hayes, Phillip Stone, Kevin Stone, Jordan Stone, Jason Stone, Justin Stone, Darren Stone, Chris Manny & Bobby Manny.

