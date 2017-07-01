Patsy R. Sexton

Patsy was a native of Johnson City. She was a daughter of the late Earl and Bertha May (Tipton) Hughes.

Patsy had worked for Tennessee Plastics, Inc.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Brandon Mottern; great grandson, Preston Rice; two sisters, Barbara Puckett and Sharon Roark; and a brother, Bill Hughes.

Survivors include: two children, Robert “Rocky” Sexton and Robin Chasteen; four grandchildren, Astin Greer, Ashley Glover, Brittany Sexton, and Payton Sexton; four great grandchildren; and brother, Raymond “Jack” Hughes.

Patsy requested to be cremated with no services. Inurnment will be at Washington County Memory Gardens.

