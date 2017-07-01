Mrs. Marion Hulse

Marion was born in Carter County the daughter of the late James and Irene Cornette Morton. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband Clarence Hulse, 2 brothers, Cecil Morton, and Leonard Morton, and three sisters, Louise Ingram , Charlotte Street, and Monnie Williams.

She was a waitress and homemaker. She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. She loved her church family and inviting people to come and worship.

Survivors include her two daughters, Sandy Keys, (Wayne), Jonesborough, Patricia Garst, Telford, three Grandchildren, Steven Garst, Misty Garst, and A J Keys, 4 sisters, Ivy Beamer, Carolyn Lyons, Joyce Norman, and Ruthie Lovelace, 2 brothers, Charles Morton, and James Nave and her special friend, Patsy Keys.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hulse will be at 6 pm Sunday evening at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1916 Hwy 81 South, Jonesborough, with pastor Perry Cleek officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 pm prior to the service. Interment services will be Monday July 3, 2017 at 2 pm at Fairview Cemetery. The family request that everyone meet at the cemetery just before 2pm.

Pallbearers will be Steven Garst, Joey Andrews, Wayne Keys, Buster Lyons, Terry Lovelace and Reece Hulse. Honorary Pallbearers will be Charles Morton, James Nave, Lewis Hulse, Johnny Hulse and AJ Keys.

Condolences may be sent to the Hulse family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.