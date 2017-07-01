Mr. John T. “JT” Cannon

He was a native of Jefferson County, TN and the son of the late John T. Cannon Sr. and Lucy Hodgson Cannon. He was also preceded in death by his wife Trudie Campbell Cannon, a son Alan Cannon, and a sister Francis Thompson.

Mr. Cannon was a United States Navy Veteran.

He was a member of Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church.

Mr. Cannon retired from Eastman. He worked for Funfest of Kingsport for many years, was the owner of the Trading Post Antique Store of Jonesborough, and enjoyed many years of farming.

Survivors include his daughter and son in-law Sharon and Kyle Carson, granddaughter Leslie Lyons and her husband Garrett, great grandson Carson Lyons, one sister Jackie Sue McGinnis and husband Lynn; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service for Mr. Cannon will be Monday July 3, 2017 11:00AM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Barber officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 10:00 -11:00AM prior to the service.

Graveside service will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends will be pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, 1432 Gray Station-Sulphur Springs Rd, Jonesborough, TN 37659

