Lucille Harris Clouse

She was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and a daughter of the late Greeley and Anna Garland Wilson. Mrs. Clouse was a former employee of Plasco. She was a member of Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church. Other than her parents, Mrs. Clouse was preceded in death by her first husband, Jessie Harris and her second husband, Date Clouse; four brothers, Claude Wilson, Jack Wilson, Glenn Wilson and infant brother, Gene Wilson; two sisters, Rosemary Cannon and Flonia Masters.

Lucille leaves behind to cherish her memories: one son, Mackey Harris and Beverly; one daughter, Brenda Harris Metcalf and husband, Junior, all of Erwin; one brother, Darrell Wilson and wife, Barbara; one sister, Sharon Ingle and husband, Bob, all of Erwin; two grandchildren, Randy Metcalf and wife, Tracie and Sherry Webb and husband, Ray, all of Erwin; four great grandchildren, Cody Metcalf and Heather, Whitney Webb and Dylan, Tyler Metcalf and Sarah and Haley Webb and Jared; two great-great grandchildren, Kyleigh Metcalf and Easton Metcalf; two sisters-in-law, Ann Wilson, Morristown and Ruby Wilson of Erwin; a special nephew, Nathan Harris, his wife Malissa and their daughter, Violet. Several other nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 3, 2017 from 5:00 P. M. until the hour of service at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel and other times at the residence of Mrs. Clouse, 101 Polk Street, Erwin. Reverend Noah Taylor will officiate at the 7:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Teresa Masters. Cody Metcalf, Nathan Harris, Randy Metcalf, Ray Webb, Dylan Edwards, Jared Shelley and Kenny Johnson will serve as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Walter and David Harris. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 1:00 P. M. in the Evergreen Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 12:30 P. M. Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Harris/Clouse family through our complimentary, interactive Book of Memories at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com.

