Louise Banner Bennett

Born on March 17, 1932, she was a daughter of the late James and Josie Bennett Tipton. She was a homemaker, and a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and coloring. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Melvin Banner and her second husband, Troy Bennett, 4 sisters and 2 brothers.

Louise Bennett has left behind to cherish her memory: Daughters: Marsha Barnett and her husband Terry of Erwin, Linda English and her late husband, Freddy of Flag Pond, Tammy Gillis and her late husband Keith of Alabama, Grandchildren: Maggie and Shawn Norris, Danny and Jessica Gillis, Chris and Dominique Gillis, Great grandchildren: Adrianna, Abagail, Alana, Colten, Madelynn, Wade and Walker, Special niece: Wanda Grooms, And several special friends.

The family would like to offer special thanks the staffs of Unicoi County Memorial Hospital and UCMH Long Term Care.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Louise Bennett in a graveside committal service to be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, July 3, 2017, at Evergreen Cemetery with Reverend Garland James officiating. Those attending the graveside service should meet at Evergreen Cemetery by 10:50am.

