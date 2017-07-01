John C. Goan

John was born on December 15, 1933, the son of Ellis H. Goan and Ethel Robertson Goan, both now deceased. He graduated from Morristown High School in 1951. He enrolled at Carson-Newman College and graduated from there and the University of Tennessee with degrees in Chemistry.

While still an undergraduate, he began working as a chemist at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C. He retuned there after graduation then later worked as a research chemist and materials engineer at Melpar, Inc., the U.S. Naval Ordnance Laboratory, Great Lakes Research Corp., Versar Materials Corp., and BASF Corp. For most of his career he specialized in polymer chemistry materials, helping to develop the now important carbon-fiber reinforced composite materials. John earned seven U.S. patents and numerous foreign patents and published many scientific papers and reports. He was an active chemist for almost 50 years and was a member of the American Chemical Society and the Society of Plastics Engineers.

John married Barbara Wilson of Memphis, TN in 1959 and was married to her for 52 years until her death in 2012. They resided with their children, Andrew and Katherine, in Alexandria, VA and later in Johnson City, TN, Centreville, VA, Charlotte, NC and Toledo, OH, returning to Tennessee on his retirement in 2002. They resided in Gray and were members of Bethany Presbyterian Church, where John was an elder and active in the Colonial Heights meals-on-wheels program. After his wife passed away, he moved to Johnson City, where he was still living at his death.

In addition to his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by his only brother, Charles Goan in 1995.

John is survived by his son, Andrew R. Goan and wife, Yvonda Goan of Weddington, NC; daughter, Katherine G. Harmon and husband, Gary Harmon of Knoxville, TN, ; grandchildren Brittany Goan, Mallory Goan, Alexander Goan, Kieran Harmon and Nathan Harmon; nephew Gregory Goan and niece Ramelle Carpenter.

The family of John C. Goan will receive friends from 10 am to 11 am Friday, July 7, 2017 at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 5825 Fort Henry Dr., Kingsport, TN. The funeral service will begin at 11 am Friday under the direction of Pastor Charles Echols. Following the funeral, family and friends will proceed to Monte Vista Memorial Park for a 1 pm committal service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Colonial Heights Meals-on-Wheels program, c/o Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 108 Colonial Heights Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663.

