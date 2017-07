Survivors include his sister, Winnie Thomas, Chattanooga, TN, and brothers, Dwight (Donna) Winburn, Claxton, Ga, Robert (Sandra) English, and John (Linda) English, Johnson City, TN, and Ben (Teresa) English, Greeneville, TN.

Shortly after graduating from Science Hill High School in 1966, Hugh moved to Knoxville, where he lived and worked the remainder of his life.

A private memorial service will be held in Chattanooga, TN.