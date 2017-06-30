Tarah Nicole Dolce

Her father currently resides in Haiti with his mother Ghislaine Dolce. Tarah Dolce was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents- Fritz and Marie Germain, her paternal grandfather-Roderigue Dolce and her infant son- Angel. Tarah is survived by a large and loving family: Her three children: Jasmine (11 years old), Jaida (7 years old) and Richard (2 weeks old at the time of her passing). Her children were her life. Her life motto was: “Family first”. She was also survived by her siblings: David Dolce, Tamara Dolce (GA), and Daniel Hill. Tarah is also survived by a loving blended family who includes: “Dad’ Anthony Hill Sr., brother Anthony Hill Jr., sisters Edie Hill, Shaneika (Telas) Elliot, and Makayla Hill. She is survived by her maternal uncles: Bobby (Dernyse) Germain (Canada), Patrick Germain (New York), and Fritz Germain Jr. (Virginia) maternal aunts: Jackie (Frances) Brown (Virginia), Ginna (Phanel) Basile(Tennessee), and Sandra (Calvin) Talford (Tennessee) paternal uncles: Eric (Nana) Dolce (Maryland), Paul Dolce (Haiti) paternal aunt: Yolene Dolce (Haiti) and special friends: David Logan, Richard Thornton, Ashley Stewart, and Claude Goins. She is also survived by several great aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, her church family at New Zion Faith Center in Johnson City, TN, and her “Popeye’s family” in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Her memorial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flower arrangements, the family request and would appreciate any monetary donations that will go towards supporting her three young children. The family would like to thank you for all your prayer, love, and condolences that have been shared thus fa.

Submitted by Birchette Mortuary Inc. 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN. http://www.birchettemortuary.com/ 423-926-6013