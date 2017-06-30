Susan Iorio

She was born in Winter Park, FL and daughter of the late William and Helen Dorasavage.

In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her infant brother, Joseph.

Those left to cherish Susan’s memory include her children: Father Peter J. Iorio, Bill Iorio and his wife Colleen, Suzanne Armbruster and her husband Gerry, and Dan Iorio and his wife Claudia; the Armbruster grandchildren: Gerry III, Mary Helen, and John; the Iorio grandchildren: Talus, Laurel, Jack, Ava, and Charlie; her close friend and father of her children, Peter S. Iorio; and sisters: Helene Anderson, Peggy Connor, and Elizabeth Swanstrom.

Susan's life work was promoting peace, love, forgiveness, and acceptance through her active participation in the Focolare Movement, the Secular Fransciscans, Centering Prayer, peace walks, and her own family.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Sunday, July 2, 2017 from 4:00 pm until 6:45 pm when Monsignor Al Humbrecht will lead a prayer service at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Signal Mountain, TN. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at the church with Susan’s son, Father Peter Iorio officiating. Susan’s remains will be laid to rest in the Columbarium at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be sent to the American Haitian Foundation, 3602 Anderson Pike, Signal Mountain, TN 37377.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423)610-7171 is honored to serve the Iorio family.