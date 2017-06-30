Mrs. Pamela M. Crawford

Mrs. Crawford was born in Unicoi County and was the daughter of Trula Shorter Casey, Unicoi and the late Alvin Casey. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 27 years and love of her life, Ralph Thomas Crawford Jr. and a brother, Charles Casey.

She was a homemaker and loved being a mother. She enjoyed country music and going to concerts.

In addition to her mother, survivors include children, who were her best friends, Spencer Crawford (Ashton) and Alexis Crawford (Weston); grandsons, Madden Crawford and Whalen Earwood; brother, Dewayne Casey; sisters, Nina Hensley, Jed Casey, Clarice McNabb and Viola Williams; father and mother-in-law, Tom & Ernestine Crawford; sister-in-law, Shannon Crawford; cornhole family; several nephews and nieces; and dogs, London & Macy.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Sunday, July 2, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 pm Monday, July 3, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Darrell Slagle and Rev. Mike Rice officiating. Interment will follow at Bumpass Cove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Chad Scott, Josh Casey, Randal Williams, Dustin Casey, Lincoln Hensley, Bill Johnson, Terry Johnson and Tyler Shipley. Honorary pallbearers will be Dewayne Casey and Jed Casey.

Condolences may be sent to the Crawford family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821