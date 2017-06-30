Carl “Buzzy” Woods

The receiving of friends will begin at 2pm on Saturday, July 1st at Appalachian Funeral Home, followed by a Celebration of his Life starting at 4pm.

Anyone who would like to say a few words or share a story about Buzz are asked to do so and it would be greatly appreciated.

Those attending are asked to dress casual: shorts, jeans, T-shirts, ride your Harley as this was Buzz’s style.

Buzz will be cremated and ashes dispersed at a later time.

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is serving the Woods family. (423) 928-6111