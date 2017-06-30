logo

no avatar

Carl “Buzzy” Woods

• Today at 1:50 PM

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC - Carl Haber "Buzzy" “The Buzzard” Woods, II - passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 21st, at his home in Surfside Beach, South Carolina.

The receiving of friends will begin at 2pm on Saturday, July 1st at Appalachian Funeral Home, followed by a Celebration of his Life starting at 4pm.

Anyone who would like to say a few words or share a story about Buzz are asked to do so and it would be greatly appreciated.

Those attending are asked to dress casual: shorts, jeans, T-shirts, ride your Harley as this was Buzz’s style.

Buzz will be cremated and ashes dispersed at a later time.

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is serving the Woods family. (423) 928-6111