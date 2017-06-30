Barbara Lingerfelt Tilson

She was a member of Cedar Grove UMC and taught the Sunshine Sunday School Class for many years. She also served as a Lay Speaker and was an Ordained Minister with the Methodist Church. She enjoyed serving the Lord on numerous mission trips, both in the United States and in foreign countries. She loved ministering to children and bought school supplies and clothes for those in need. Mrs. Tilson graduated from Unicoi High School and later attended the Business College of Nashville. She later retired from GMAC after 34 years. Survivors include: her husband, John Lee Tilson, of Chuckey; one sister, Elizabeth Richards of Valdosta, GA; two brothers, Edward & Carol Lingerfelt of Jonesborough; and Wayne & Marie Lingerfelt of Church Hill; numerous nieces & nephews & cousins. She was preceded in death by one son, Geoffery Lee Tilson; parents, Oral & Jessie Lingerfelt.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Officiant, Reverend Jeff Tallent. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Monday, prior to the services. Pallbearers will be her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holston United Methodist Home for Children.