Ms. Beth Ann Love

Ms. Love was born in Johnson City, the daughter of James H. & Marie Osburn Love, Gray.

She was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church.

Ms. Love graduated from ETSU in 1981 with a Bachelor’s Degree, and practiced public accounting.

In addition to her parents, survivors include a son, Hayden Joseph Good, Auburn, Alabama; a daughter, Caroline Marie Good, Goldsboro, North Carolina; a brother, Jimmy Love, Gray; sisters, Missy Martin, Gray and Janet Richard, Knoxville; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.

Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 7:00 pm Friday, June 30, 2017 at Boones Creek Christian Church with Minister David Clark officiating. A reception will follow the service.

Memorial donations may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation 41831 P.O. Box 650309 Dallas, Texas 75265 or St. Jude’s Research Center 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent to the Love family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821