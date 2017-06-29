Joseph Ray Miller

He was a son of the late Rev. J.B. and Roxie Hilton Miller. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Miller and Dewey Miller and two sisters, Nora Miller and Stella Broyles.

Survivors include two sons Jonah Miller of North Carolina and Adam Miller and wife Jessica of Johnson City; granddaughter Fiona Miller; brothers Bobby Miller and wife Sharon and Rusty Miller and wife Shirley of Erwin; two sisters Rosie Johnson of Cleveland SC and Ann Tolley of Erwin; special friend Callaway Cousins of the home.

He was of the Freewill Baptist faith. He was formerly employed of Floyd Stories Roofing, N.C.S.D, C.C S.D and U.C.S.D and several funeral homes

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, July 1st, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Embreeville First F.W.B. church, Embreeville TN, with the Rev. Donnie Roberts and David Green officiating. Music will be provided by David Green. Visitation at other times at Ann Tolley’s, 1821 Zane Whitson Drive Apt 62, Erwin TN 37650. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., ius serving the Miller family.928-6111