Frenda Lee Gentry

A native of Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Betty Pierce Gentry.

Mrs. Gentry was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving sister, aunt and friend. Her caring personality could be seen through her great love for animals.

Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, Carson Gentry of Knoxville, TN; sister, Toni Hughes of Jonesborough and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Karen McKinney Family for their love and support in the care for Mrs. Gentry.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City with Pastor Trevor Knight officiating. The family will greet friends to share memories at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until the service hour.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423)610-7171