David Allen Cochran

He was a native of Harrisburg, PA and son of Norma Jean Thurman and the late Thomas Gene Cochran. In addition to his father, David was preceded in death by his step-father, Sanford Thurman; step-mother, Lucille Cochran; and half-brother, Gary Cochran.

David served his country in the United States Army. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Business, and was also a Registered Nurse and Registered Respiratory Therapist. He enjoyed caring for people, working in healthcare for over 35 years. He was active in sports and earned a black belt in Taekwondo. David loved movies and owned several movie stores, along with other small businesses. David had a creative mind and a compassionate heart.

In 2004, he was given a life gift from his sister, Debbie after donating one of her kidneys to him, extending his life. He had a cherished shih tzu, Benji, who was like a child to him. He was an important part of David’s life and was even able to alert David of his blood sugar dropping. Sadly, Benji passed away last year.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish David’s memory include his loving wife of 40 years, Connie Jessee Cochran; siblings, Thomas Cochran (Vickie), Deborah Cochran, William Cochran, and Daryle Cochran; special nieces and nephews, who David loved as if they were his own children, Andrea Jessee, Courtney Qualls, Whitney Worley, Natasha Swinney, Nathan Jessee, Gabriel Cochran, and Josiah Cochran; brother-in law, Kay Jessee (Vanessa); and sister-in-law, Jessica Roach (Keith).

The family will gather to greet friends on Saturday, July 1, 2017 from 5:00 PM until a Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City, TN with Pastor Thomas Cochran officiating. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Monte Vista Memorial Park, Johnson City, TN. Those who wish to go in procession are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 PM. Pallbearers will be Nathan Jessee, Jared Worley, Joe Qualls, Adam Swinney, Josiah Cochran, and Phillip Shupe. Honorary pallbearers will be Gabriel Cochran and Keith Roach.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 5201 Kingston Pike ste 6-130, Knoxville, TN 37919, 865-221-2121, nkfetn@kidney.org.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Urath Suresh, for all of his support and dedication.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com .