Susie C. Scarboro

• Today at 4:19 PM

JOHNSON CITY - Susie C. Scarboro, 65, 1202 Grover Street, Johnson City passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2017 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late Claude and Gladys Bowman Clark. Mrs. Scarboro was a member of Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witnesses. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Bowman and Billy Clark.

Survivors include her husband, Mark Wayne Scarboro of the home; three brothers, Charles Clark and wife, Rose, Raymond Clark and Ed Clark; a sister, Sandra (Ronnie) Roark ; a special friend, Joann Clark; also several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Mrs. Scarboro will be conducted at 7:00 PM Friday, June 30, 2017 in the Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Wayne Pruitt officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 PM until the service hour.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com.  Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245