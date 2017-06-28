Raymond A. Osga

He was a native of Elmira, Michigan and was a son of the late Peter and Julia (Schopieroy) Osga. Mr. Osga retired from General Motors and moved to Johnson City in 1983. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Taylor Osga in 2007; his second wife, Cumi Howell Osga in 2009; six sisters, Dorothy Brooks, Bertha Skeba, Sophia Maschke, Alice Summers, Clara Koronka and Phyllis Lothschutz; a brother, Tom Osga.

Survivors include a daughter, Suzanne Osga of Waterford, Michigan; two sons, Steven Osga of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Raymond Osga Jr. of Pontiac, Michigan; a granddaughter, Tiffani Osga of Waterford; a great-granddaughter, Kinsley Marie Dilldine; four brothers, Jim (Mary Ruth) Osga, Don Osga ( Carol) Floyd (Pat) Osga and Ed (Adah) Osga all of Michigan; two sisters, Mary (Derrold) Reynolds and Pat Heaton all of Michigan. Several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for Mr. Osga will be conducted at 2:30 PM Friday, June 30, 2017 in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City Friday from 12:00 to 2:00 PM then go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

