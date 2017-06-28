Mr. Tim Terrell

Mr. Terrell was born in Peoria, Illinois and son of the late George Terrell & Dolores Parrott Williams. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Amber Terrell and grandparents, William & Bernice Parrott.

He was of the Christian faith. He loved his grandchildren, Hot Rods and was loved by everyone he met.

Survivors include his wife, Sandy Terrell, Jonesborough; step-daughter, Ashley Greene (Cody), Gray; step-son, Roger Walker (Erica), Jonesborough; grandchildren, Mason and Maddox Greene and Roman Walker; one brother, Robin Terrell, California; two sisters, Jan Allen (Daryl) and Shelly Price (Jerry), all of Illinois; and several nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Friday, June 30, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Roy Ferguson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 pm Friday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at New Salem Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Roger Walker, Randy Hickman, Jerry Price, Cody Greene, Chance Hale, Allen Paul and Daryl Allen.

