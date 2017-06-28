Margaret M. Petcher

Margaret was born on May 18, 1920 in Bulls Gap, TN to the late Joel and Nell Barlow. On June 30, 1940 Margaret married Charles Wiseman McGlothlin and after 53 years of raising a family together, he preceded her in death on December 24, 1993. In 1995 Margaret married Rhett R. Petcher and after six years of marriage he preceded her in death in 2001.

Margaret loved cooking, singing and playing the organ; she had a wonderful gift of reciting poetry and storytelling. She enjoyed working in her church and spending time with her family.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her two loving husbands; granddaughter, Megan McGlothlin; and two stepchildren, Mary Beth Petcher and Duane Petcher. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, David McGlothlin and wife Judy, and Chris McGlothlin and wife Nancy; stepchildren, Carolyn Wiles, Ralph Petcher, and Ronald Petcher; grandchildren, Joe, Joel, and Dan McGlothlin; five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and other family members.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to the Trinity Church of the Brethren, located at 1543 Hwy. 75, Blountville, TN 37617 (423)-323-2144, or the charity of your choice.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 10:00 am in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service in the reception room of East Lawn Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com . East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the family.