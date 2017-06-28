Dennis Ray Grindstaff

A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Fred & Hazel Cofer Grindstaff. He was retired as a Supervisor in the Dietary Department of the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Dennis was a member of the Southside Christian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Helen Grindstaff, a daughter: Jennifer Grindstaff and a brother: Jerry Grindstaff.

Survivors include a daughter: Melissa Cravens, Lexington, Kentucky. A son & daughter-in-law: Kevin & Amy Grindstaff, Johnson City. Nine Grandchildren: Jacqueline Grindstaff, Jonathan Grindstaff, Jerry Clemons, Chris Grindstaff, Shane Cravens, Ricki Overton, Jared Grindstaff, Lindsey Grindstaff, and Chesney Grindstaff. A great granddaughter: Stormy. Three Sisters: Scarlet Decker, Jenny Wade and Barbara Bocon. Her special friends at Courtyard Apts.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2017 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Mike Koruschak, minister officiating. Interment will follow in the Vester Grindstaff Cemetery. Music will be provided by No Name but His. Active Pallbearers will be: Jonathan Grindstaff, Marselo Juarez, Jared Grindstaff, Steven Cornett, David Dugger, Derek Cornett and Jerry Clemons. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of Hermitage Health Center. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at the residence of his son: Kevin Grindstaff. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

