Belva Telola Monteith

Belva was a native of Tuxedo, NC. She was a daughter of the late Lloyd Cawley Babb and Telola and Garland Vaughn.

Belva was a homemaker; she adored being a mother and focused her life on raising her four children. She enjoyed traveling the world with her late husband of 63 years, AJ Monteith, who was in the Air Force. She was a longtime resident of Brevard, NC before moving to live in Johnson City, TN with her daughter, Linda. Belva and AJ were also charter members of Grace Baptist Church in Brevard, NC. Belva loved spending time at her little house on the hill, taking care of her dogs and reading.

In addition to her father, mother, and step-father, and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Tim Monteith, and daughter-in-law, Stacy Monteith.

Survivors include: three children, Linda Monteith Odom and her husband Bob, Sandra Monteith Wolfe and her husband John, and John Monteith and his wife Judy; five grandchildren, Eliza Wolfe, Andrew Wolfe, Anna Garcia, Abby Bevelo, and Hannah Stephens; one great grandchild, Skylar Garcia; and brother, Jim Vaughn and his wife Aggie.

A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to your favorite charity or to the Johnson City/Washington County Animal Shelter.

