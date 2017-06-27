Terry served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Omega Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting. In addition to his parents Terry is preceded in death by his wife, Janice Crowder Cox in 2016, brothers John Cox and Ernest Cox, Jr., and sisters Elizabeth Covington and Betty Goins.

Terry Lee Cox has left behind to cherish his memories:

Sons: Jody Cox, of Erwin; Heath Cox, of Erwin; Grandchildren: Lindsay Cox, Jordan Cox, Sam Cox, Maggie Riddle, and Reese Cox; One loved as a daughter: Laura Riddle

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Terry Lee Cox in a memorial service to be at 7:00 PM, Friday, June 30, 2017 in the Chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Shannon Deaton will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 6:00 PM and will continue until service time on Friday.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.