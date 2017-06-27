Mr. King was a long time resident of Johnson City. He was the son of late Lewis and Martha Williams King.

In addition to his parents, Mr. King was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

Survivors include: his wife of 68 years, Ruth Dulaney King; two sons, Robert L. King and his wife, Ann, of Johnson City and Richard D. King, of Houston, TX; two daughters, Nancy King and Sarah Clouse; two grandchildren Emily Clouse, and Megan Hughes and her husband Noah; two great grandchildren, Landon and Kamden Hughes, all of Johnson City: one nephew, Alvin Evans of LaFollette; one niece, Jenny Evans Shaw of Indiana; and one great niece, Courtney Evans of LaFollette.

Mr. King served in various teaching and administrative posts for the Washington County Schools for nearly 40 years. At the end of his career, Mr. King was a social studies teacher and girls’ basketball coach at Boones Creek Middle School until his retirement at age 79. He also worked for Johnson City Parks & Rec. He founded the Young Republicans Club at ETSU. He previously served on the Washington County Republican Executive Committee and Republican Primary Board. He was a proud WWII veteran with service in the Pacific theater. He was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church.

The family of Mr. Herbert King will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Central Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Dr. Ron Murray and Gene Elliot officiating. Immediately following the funeral, family and friends will go in procession to Monte Vista Memorial Park for a 3:00 PM committal service. Honorary pallbearers include: Joletta Woodward, Dr. James Robinson, and the members of the William Rigell Sunday School Class.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the King family via www.morrisbaker.com . Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the King family. (423) 282-1521