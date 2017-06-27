Kelly Harvey Greene

Kelly was born in Johnson City, Tennesse, where she resided until her death. She graduated from Science Hill High School and was a member of Sinking Creek Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Alton Harvey, who died on May 12, 2017. Kelly is survived by her mother, Glenda Leonard Harvey; brother Chad Harvey; sister Dawn Carcich; and nephew Gehrig Carcich. Also left to cherish her memory are her aunts and uncles Pat and Worley Hunter and Kathy and Mickey Leonard; cousins Melea Hunter, Mark Hunter, Michael Leonard, and Colton Leonard; and a special friend, Chris Lowe.

A memorial service will follow at a later date.

The family was served by Alternative Cremation and Funeral Services, Franklin, Tennessee.