Harry Lee Kyker

He was a broker, owner, and auctioneer of C.L.A.S.S. Land and Auction.

Mr. Kyker was a member of Limestone Free Will Baptist Church.

He served on various boards in the community and volunteered for many community activities.

Survivors include his wife: Cathy Kyker; two stepsons: Chris Walden of Nashville, Jake Walden, of the home; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Irene and Burkey Hensley of Chuckey, Ruth and Harmon Mathes of the South Central community; a brother: Clay Kyker of the Philadelphia community; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jerry and Debbie Sharp of Newcomb, TN, Jane Morrow of Old Hickory, TN; mother-in-law: Ruth Sharp of Newcomb, TN; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was the son of the late Glen Jay Kyker, Jr. and Sarah Elizabeth Croyle Kyker and was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Sharp.

The funeral service will be 12 noon Thursday at Limestone Free Will Baptist Church.

Rev. Tim Broyles, Pastor Tim Roach and Rev. David Reece will officiate.

The body will be taken to the church to lie in state one hour preceding the service.

Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be David Hale, Zak Neas, Sam Callahan, Joe McCoy, Burkey Hensley, David Shipley, Jerry

Sharp, Charlie Baines, Dallas Penley and Eddie Pridemore.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the employees of C.L.A.S.S. Land and Auction, men of Limestone FWB

Church, the Rook players at Shanks and Shanks Market.

Memorials may be made to the Limestone FWB Church Building Fund or Bristol Speedway Children’s

Charities.

Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the Kyker family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com .