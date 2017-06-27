Duck was born in Washington County to the late Robert Lee and Nora Grace Hodge Shipley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, Anna Jane Blalock Shipley, on March 5, 2017; a sister, Annalee King and three brothers, Willard, J.W. and John Henry Shipley.

Duck was a veteran of the United States Army having served during WWII and the Korean Conflict and was a member of Rocky Springs Missionary Baptist Church. After his retirement from Gordon Furniture Company he began to garden, and he and his wife, Anna Jane, sold the vegetable and crops at the Johnson City Farmers Market for many years. He was an enthusiastic follower of the Atlanta Braves, the Tennessee Vols, especially the lady Vols and Pat Summitt. Duck was a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather and husband who loved his family dearly.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Randy Shipley and wife, Trish; Jill Fandl and husband, John; Phil Shipley and wife, Heather, all of Piney Flats; four grandchildren, Cody Shipley and wife, Leah, Casey Shipley and wife, Elizabeth, Logan Shipley, Austin Miracle, all of Piney Flats; one great-granddaughter, Ella Faith Shipley, Piney Flats; and a great-grandson due in December; a sister, Rena Lewis, Piney Flats; two brothers, Wendell Shipley (Ann), Gray; and Robert Shipley (Shirley), Kingsport. Several nieces, nephews, special friends, Mary and Kirk Peters and Lisa Honeycutt (his mail carrier). Lastly his sweet fur baby, Betsy.

A service to celebrate the life of Donald L. “Duck” Shipley will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 29, 2017, at the Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel with Rev. Eddie Smith and Rev. Bryan Orchard officiating. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday prior to the service or at the home of his son, Randy Shipley at other times.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted with military honors accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard, at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 30, 2017, in the Sanders Cemetery in Piney Flats. Active pallbearers will be Cody Shipley, Casey Shipley, Logan Shipley, Austin Miracle, Allen Shipley, Barry King, Eddie McNally and Gage Mink. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Caywood, Tyler Geisler, Bob Johnson, Ryan Milhorn, Bill Cash, Bryan Milhorn and Pud Cross. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family at the cemetery at 9:45 AM on Friday.

They family would like to express a special thank you to NHC Healthcare Station #4 of Johnson City, day and night shift and a “heart-felt thank you” to Kristy, Cheyenne, Jay, Kari, Wendy, Tena, Ty, April, Gannon, Ron, Leisha and Cynthia for the love and care shown to Duck and to the family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Mid-South Chapter, 2020 Meadowview Parkway, Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660; the American Heart Association, 3101 Browns Mill Road, #6, PMB 321, Johnson City, TN, 37604 or the church, charity, or organization of your choice.

