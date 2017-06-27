Claude Alan Hardin, Jr.

Claude was a source of warmth, love and laughter for all his family and friends. He attended Science Hill High School and continued his education at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Claude aspired to be a chemistry teacher and a youth mentor. Claude is survived by his mother, Leslie Hardin and father, Claude Hardin Sr, brother, Jens Hardin, maternal grandmother, Norma Eubanks and his fiancée Melanie Glenn.

The family will receive friends at Shenandoah Presbyterian Church on Thursday, July 6th from 6-7pm with a Celebration of Life to follow. All are welcome to join us in sharing our love and memories. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Hardin family and invites you to view and sign their online guestbook at gentrygriffey.com.