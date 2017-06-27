logo

Carol Gregg Ward, age 72 and daughter of the late Johnny Gregg and Gladys Gilbert Gregg, died April 28, 2017 at George Washington University Hospital, Washington, DC.

Ms. Ward was born in Erwin, Tennessee and was a graduate of Unicoi County High School. She also attended East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN and Stayer University in Washington, DC. Ms. Ward was a long-time resident of Washington, DC where she worked for several federal agencies including the Department of Education and FBI. Carol retired from the Department of Health and Human Services - Family Support Administration. Ms. Ward is survived by cousins Steven Wilson and wife Linda of Unicoi, TN; Dr. Julie Wilson Lemmon and husband Jeremy of Fallatin, TN; Carolyn Bailey-Byers of Hanover, PA; Kathy Bailey McDonald of Johnson City, TN; and many close friends in the Washington, DC are. No memorial service is planned.