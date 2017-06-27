Carol Gregg Ward

Ms. Ward was born in Erwin, Tennessee and was a graduate of Unicoi County High School. She also attended East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN and Stayer University in Washington, DC. Ms. Ward was a long-time resident of Washington, DC where she worked for several federal agencies including the Department of Education and FBI. Carol retired from the Department of Health and Human Services - Family Support Administration. Ms. Ward is survived by cousins Steven Wilson and wife Linda of Unicoi, TN; Dr. Julie Wilson Lemmon and husband Jeremy of Fallatin, TN; Carolyn Bailey-Byers of Hanover, PA; Kathy Bailey McDonald of Johnson City, TN; and many close friends in the Washington, DC are. No memorial service is planned.