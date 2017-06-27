Albert G. “Woody” Wood

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son Michael David Wood, a daughter Vicky Wood Smith, as well as two brothers Larry David Wood and Jesse LeRoy Wood.

Albert was of the Baptist faith and attended Lone Oak Christian Church as well as Central Crossroads Christian Church. He graduated from Lamar High School and joined the Marines where he spent four years in Korea and Hawaii. After serving his country, he spent his career in law enforcement, retiring from both the Johnson City Police Dept. and the Washington County Sheriff’s Dept. Mr. Wood was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the Limestone Masonic Lodge, and the VFW Post-2108 Johnson City, TN.

Those left to cherish his memory are: his loving wife of 60 years, Patsy Ruth Hall Wood, granddaughter Stephanie Wood Mitchell, grandson Benjamin Smith & wife Sarah, great-granddaughter Chelsea Mitchell, son-in-law Lebron Smith, daughter-in-law Tammy Wood, two sisters; Mary Wood Harvey and Brenda Wood Honeycutt & husband Wayne, sisters-in-law; Joyce Hale Smith, Virginia Wood, and Anna Ruth Wood, and several nieces & nephews.

A committal service will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery, June 28, 2017, at 1:00 PM with Rev. Todd Wolf officiating.

