Patricia Eileene Ensor

A native of Milwaukee, Oregon, she was a daughter of the late Clifford V. & Louise Mayhew Lehman. She had lived in Tennessee since 1974. She loved cooking, canning and taking care of her family; she was a mother to everyone in the community. She was a member of the Church of the Open Bible, Portland, Oregon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Davie Wayne Ensor who died October 24, 2015.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years: Charles “Cobby” Ensor. Her children: Debbie Cable & husband Teddy, Daytona, Florida, Charles “Happy” Ensor and wife Denise, Elizabethton, Pam Espinoza & husband Billy, Elizabethton, Laura “Punkin” Price & husband Todd, Elizabethton. A special daughter: Rene Stout. Her grandchildren: Megan Hardin, Crystal Lingerfelt, Ben Ensor, Jordan Ensor, Jessica Nave, Louisa Espinoza, Katlyn Price and Shauna Cable. Her Great Grandchildren: Hannah Taylor, John Hardin, Grace Hardin, Joseph Lingerfelt, Aiden Lingerfelt, Patricia Lingerfelt, Reagan Ensor, Greyson Ensor and Kinsley Nave. Her Siblings: George Lehman, Mary Cook, Lee Lehman, Dora Thomas and Zelma Burhett. Several nieces & nephews. Her special friends: Dot & Cliff Dougold and Bruce & Dawn Knights.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Brian Smith officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2017 in the Ensor Cemetery. Music will be provided by Dale Williams. Active Pallbearers will be: Mike Ensor, Alan Ensor, Joe Lingerfelt, Jeremy Hardin, Ben Ensor, Jordan Ensor, Larry Gier and Justin Grindstaff. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of the ICU, Sycamore Shoals Hospital. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Friday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Ensor family