Mr. Robert Granville Nelms

He was a native of Johnson City and the son of the late Rufus A. and Ruby B. Nelms, he was also preceded in death by his wife Peggy Freeman Nelms, a daughter Pamela A. Nelms, a son Buddy Nelms, and two brothers William and Tom Nelms.

He was a veteran of the United States Army Air Force. He retired from the Virginia Dept. of Corrections.

Survivors include three sons, Greg Nelms and wife Jan, Jonesborough, Doug Nelms, Telford, and Bobby Nelms and wife Jeanette, Burlington, NC; brother Jim Nelms, Johnson City, sister Sarah Jane Sutphin, Johnson City; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and seven nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Thursday, June 29, 2017 2:30PM at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the Nelms family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and cremation Services 423-753-3821