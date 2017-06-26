Martha E. McLemore

She was a native of Johnson City and was the daughter of the late John and Myrtle Hicks Marcus. Mrs. McLemore had worked for Shamrock for many years also the V.A. Hospital and had been an assistant to Dr. Wallace Poole for several years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry McLemore and a special friend, Billy Cox.

Survivors include a son, Ronald McLemore and wife Lula of Jonesborough; special friends, Harry Harman, Jack Cox, Darlene Waldrop, Wilma Reed, Billy Joe Hardin and Beverly Barnett; also her dog, Max and her grand dogs, Rosie and Petie.

Graveside services for Mrs. McLemore will be conducted at 10:45 AM Wednesday, June 28, 2017 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Rev. Gene Deaton officiating. For those attending you are asked to meet at the cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601. The family would like to give special thanks to the entire staff of Four Oaks Healthcare for the wonderful care they provided.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com . Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the McLemore family. 423-928-2245