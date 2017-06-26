Juanita Davis Sneed

She was a lifelong resident of Erwin and a daughter of the late Walter and Fannie Blevins Davis. Mrs. Sneed was a homemaker and a member of Trinity Freewill Baptist Church. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-nine years, Maurice E. Sneed on November 25, 2015; two sons: Stanley and Jerry Sneed; great grandson, Samuel Blake Hensley; two brothers: Frank and Walter Davis, Jr.; one sister, Elizabeth Davis Walker.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, one daughter, Regina S. Oaks and husband, Garry, Roan Mountain; one brother, Dean Davis and wife, Ann, Erwin; one granddaughter, Brandy O. Hensley and husband, Chris, Jonesborough; two great grandsons: Jackson and Roman Hensley; one daughter-in-law, Patricia Sneed, Erwin; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 P. M. until the hour of service on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Gordon Lewis and Reverend Tull Oaks, Jr. will officiate at the 2:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Inez Chandler. Pallbearers will be Chris Hensley, Donald Tittle, Deacons and friends of Trinity Freewill Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Bell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Sneed to Trinity Freewill Baptist Church, 1221 N. Main Street, Erwin, TN 37650.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of The Waters of Roan Highlands for their love and kindness toward Juanita and the family during her stay there. Thank you Reverend Gordon Lewis and his wife, Amy for being such good friends to Juanita and the family. Also, thank you to Donald Tittle for being such a good friend over the years to our family.

Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Sneed family.