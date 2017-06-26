Claudine L. Dixon

She attended Jonesborough Presbyterian Church and was a dedicated and loyal member of the Shalom Circle. She was a person who people naturally gravitated to who was caring and loving; she will sorely be missed.

She earned her undergraduate and Master’s Degree from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She taught school at Hardins Valley Elementary School, St. James High School, and Greeneville High School in Greene County. She continued her career with the University of Tennessee Extension Office in Jonesborough for Washington County, until her retirement. She was highly involved with the Appalachian Fair in Gray during her years with the extension service. She was involved over the years in numerous civic organizations in Greene and Washington Counties.

She is survived by her nephew: Bobby B. Dixon of Knoxville; one niece; Beverly French; seven great nieces and nephews: Thomas K. Dixon, Terra S. Browning, Rebecca Hedrick, Jan King, Kristen Puckett, Ricky Shuffler, Robbie Shuffler, and their children; also survived by numerous cousins in Greene County, Washington County, and out of state.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens in Greeneville. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 pm Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Jonesborough Presbyterian Church. Pastor T. Allen Huff will be Officiating.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Jonesborough Presbyterian Church or to a charity of your choice.

Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.