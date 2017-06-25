Sonny Wayne Whitehead

A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Dave & Polly Garland Whitehead. Sonny served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era. He was an over the road truck driver for several years and retired from Summers-Taylor. He was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years: Joyce Williams Grindstaff Whitehead. One Daughter: Amber Whitehead Buck. A Step-Son: Michael Grindstaff. A Grandson: Jayden Evan Buck. A Step-Grandson: Michael G. Grindstaff. One Brother: Tim Whitehead

Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2017 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Chaplain Adam Page officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Military Honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

