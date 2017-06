Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2017, at Logans Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Curt Taylor, Loren Barrett, Austin Barrett, Geoff Staten, Zachary Staten, Shane Frost, and Brad Bishop. Honorary pallbearer will be Willis Sims.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Richard Thomas Staten.