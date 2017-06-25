Regimental Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) James V. Nelson

He was a resident of Washington County, TN. He was the son of the late Sam and Doris Atwood Nelson.

James graduated from Training School (University High) and attended ETSU.

He worked at Eastman Chemical for 38 years and retired as Regimental command Sergeant Major, 278th Armored Calvary Regiment after 40 years of service.

Jimmy was a member of Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, where he served as Trustee.

After retirement, Jimmy enjoyed farming and raising cattle.

Survivors include: his wife of 50 years, Mary Ann Bacon Nelson; brother, Ron Nelson (Jackie); sister, Phyllis Flanary (Bill); brother-in-law, Bruce H. Bacon, Jr. (Debbie); nephews, Sam Nelson, Jay Flanary (Paula), Bruce Bacon, III (Amber), Ben Bacon (Jessica); three great nephews; and four great nieces.

The family of James Nelson will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church. The funeral will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Joe Barber officiating. Jimmy’s wishes were to be cremated. Active pallbearers will be Military Honor Guard. Honorary pallbearers will be: Eddie Bragg, Sam Carder, Larry Daniels, Bill Herriott, Earl Maden, Denny Simpson, Pat Simpson, Tommy Waddell, Tommy Young, farmer friends, rook buddies and Jimmy and Mary Ann’s dining out friends.

The family would like to thank: Dr. Fran and nurses at Davita Dialysis, Dr. Gracia and staff, Dr. Matherene, the nurses of room 5510 who took excellent care of Jimmy during his recent stay at JCMC. A special thanks is given to Gary and Helen Scheuerman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1432 Gray Sulphur Springs Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659 or for any animal shelter of your choice.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Nelson family via www.morrisbaker.com .

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Nelson family. (423) 282-1521