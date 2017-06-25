Mr. Roy Garst

Mr. Garst was born in Jonesborough, TN and son of the late John & Frances Collins Garst. He was also preceded in death by a son, Timothy Lynn Garst.

He was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed farming and fishing. He retired from Burton Rubber after 33 years of service.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Jolene Phillips Garst, of the home; three sons, three daughters, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Garst request no services.

