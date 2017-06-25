Mary Shirley Alexander

A native of Council, VA, she is the daughter of the late William L. and Eliza B. (Howard) Thomas. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Monroe Alexander; sister, Fannie P. Trivette; brothers, Martin and Walter “Curly” Thomas; and daughter Mary Alexander.

Shirley was a member of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist church in Jonesborough and has always enjoyed singing in the choir. She drove a school bus for Washington County Schools for many years. In her early years, Shirley enjoyed playing softball, and always loved watching baseball, especially the World Series.

Those left to cherish Shirley’s memory include: brothers, GR Thomas, Roy Thomas, Herbert Thomas, and Clyde Thomas; sisters, Velma Tilson, Geneva Ladd, Judy Jackson, and Doris Pilgrim; sons, Mike Alexander, Lewis Alexander, Steve Alexander, and Josh Clark; grandson, Dale Alexander; granddaughters, Emily Alexander, Karley Clark, and Kennedy Clark; special nephew, Michael Clark; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will gather to share memories on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life Service at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 1916 Highway 81 S, Jonesborough, TN 37659 with Pastor Jimmy Rogers, Pastor Joe Beaver, and Preacher Michael Alexander officiating.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the members of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, as well as the nurses and staff of the Johnson City Medical Center 2500 ward for all of the love and compassion shown.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Alexander family.