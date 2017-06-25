She was a native of Erwin and a daughter of the late Orville and Bonnie Foster Harris. Louise was a member of Erwin Church of the Brethren where she played piano for several years. She was employed by Industrial Garment until she retired. She loved her family and her church family and she enjoyed crafts, reading, cooking and spending time with her grandson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Tom Griffith and by her second husband, Charlie Griffith, Jr.

Louise Griffith has left behind to cherish her memory: Son: Sam Griffith and wife Carrie, of Rogersville; Grandson: Carson Griffith, of Rogersville; Sister: Patricia Harris, of Kingsport;

Brother: Orville Harris, Jr. and wife Francena, of Landrum, SC; Special caregiver and friend: Edith Bennett, of Erwin; Several other brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to offer special thanks to all of her home care givers as well as the staff of Holston Valley Medical Center and Wellmont’s Madison House.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Louise Griffith in a funeral service to be held Monday, June 26, 2017, at 7:00 PM at Erwin Church of the Brethren. Reverend Charles Griffith and Reverend Jim Griffith will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and will continue until service time on Monday. A graveside committal service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the committal service will meet at Evergreen Cemetery by 10:50 AM on Tuesday. Honorary pallbearers will be Louise’s brothers-in law.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Erwin Church of the Brethren, Imagination Library of Unicoi County, or the charity of your choice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Louise Griffith through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.