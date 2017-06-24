Robert “Bobby G” Martin Garger

He was born in St. Louis, MO to the late Karl and Eunice Marie Payne Garger.

Robert was in the U.S. Army for three years and then joined the Air National Guard where he became a helicopter flight engineer/gunner in Oregon and Alaska for 25 years.

He had a passion for skydiving, and was a kind-hearted, friendly man who could talk to anyone.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by three siblings: Mary Reeves, Bill Garger and Gill Garger.

Survivors include: his wife, Kathryn E. McKeown; four siblings, Ed Garger and his wife Lisa, Betty Hertlein and her husband Bill, Viola Rose Berri and her husband Lincoln, and Jerry Garger; and several nieces and nephews.

A committal service will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Friday, June 30, 2017 at 1:45 PM.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Garger family at www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Garger family.