Richard was a devoted husband of 37 years. He and his wife Kim loved to travel. He lived for his three daughters and was always there for support from cheerleading and dance to softball and volleyball. He enjoyed time with his granddaughter, Kylea Faith and was anxiously awaiting the birth of Kynlee Grace this October. He loved taking his family camping to the mountains or to the beach. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and any time outdoors. He was a truck driver over 35 years and had many friends at work. Richard also had a deep love for dogs that he passed on to his daughters and granddaughter. He could be found rocking on the porch with his Harley and he deeply missed his late bloodhound Daphne. He was a beloved husband, daddy, papaw, brother, brother-in-law, son, son-in-law, cousin, and friend to many. His memory will live on forever in the hearts of all that knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Tom and Cleo Staten; maternal grandparents, Mack and Lillie White; and father, Carl Staten.

Richard is survived by his daughters, Crystal Staten and Dustin Moody of Kingsport, Morgan Staten and Madison Staten both of the home; granddaughters, Kylea Faith and Kynlee Grace (arriving October 2017); parents, Estelle Staten (mother) of Melbourne, Florida; siblings, Ed Staten and wife Tracey Staten of Port St. Lucie, Florida; half sister, Traci Spears of Brentwood, Tennessee; brother-in-law, Archie Barrett and wife Saundra of Stevensville, MD; nieces, nephews, and cousins, Geoff and wife Jessica Staten of Chicago, IL, Lindsey Staten and Zachary Staten of Port St. Lucie, FL, Aaron Barrett, Loren Barrett, and Austin Barrett of Stevensville, MD; great-nieces: Gianna and Genevieve Staten of Chicago, IL; extended family, Howard Jamerson; daughters, Ellen McCall, Janie Jamerson, Sue Day, and Patti Bogart.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Kevin Rose officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2017, at Logans Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Curt Taylor, Loren Barrett, Austin Barrett, Geoff Staten, Zachary Staten, Shane Frost, and Brad Bishop. Honorary pallbearer will be Willis Sims.

Special thanks to: Kingsport Oncology and Hematology and Dr. Oggero